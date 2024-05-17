Search

Technology

Participate in #Y100YSoCool contest and get a chance to win all-new vivo Y100

Web Desk
09:23 AM | 17 May, 2024
Participate in #Y100YSoCool contest and get a chance to win all-new vivo Y100

LAHORE - vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest Y series smartphone in Pakistan - the vivo Y100.

This smartphone epitomizes the perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance, catering to the ever-evolving needs of today's dynamic youth.

With the launch of the vivo Y100, vivo has also announced an exciting contest on social media through which vivo fans can now get a chance to win vivo’s all-new Y100 smartphone. To participate, vivo fans must capture the most excellent side of their lives in a picture or video and share their entry on their public social media account using the hashtag #Y100YSoCool. Participants must ensure their posts are visible and shared before 24th May 2024. For more details, please visit vivo Pakistan’s official social media pages.

Featuring a mesmerizing 120Hz AMOLED display, lightning-fast 80W FlashCharge technology, a robust 5000mAh battery, and an impressive 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM with 256GB storage, the Y100 promises an unmatched smartphone experience.

Adding to its allure, the vivo Y100 comes in two captivating colour options: Crystal Black and Breeze Green. While Crystal Black exudes sophistication, Breeze Green mesmerizes with its Color-Changing Design, which transforms into a deeper green from light green under sunlight or UV light, making it the epitome of style and elegance.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the ultimate smartphone innovation with the vivo Y100. Join the #Y100YSoCool Contest today and stand a chance to win your very own Y100 smartphone, setting the stage for a journey filled with style, excitement, and endless possibilities.


 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

09:23 AM | 17 May, 2024

Participate in #Y100YSoCool contest and get a chance to win all-new ...

01:22 PM | 16 May, 2024

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in ...

10:58 AM | 16 May, 2024

Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad ...

05:03 PM | 14 May, 2024

TCL Experience Lounge hosts exclusive match screening between ...

04:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Emirates Group reports best-ever financial performance for 2023-24

07:45 PM | 13 May, 2024

OPPO A60 Pre-Orders Open in Pakistan: Price, Specifications

Advertisement

Latest

09:32 AM | 17 May, 2024

School timings revised in Islamabad due to hot weather

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 17 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.05
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.95
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: