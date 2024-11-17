Pakistan’s top civil, military leader meet tomorrow for security review

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership is set to meet on Monday in a high-level meeting to review progress of the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

Amid the rise in attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP), focusing on strengthening internal security across the country.

The meeting will bring together key security officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and heads of other spy agencies.

The Apex committee moot is slated to review progress of National Action Plan and make key decisions to enhance counter-terrorism efforts and improve law and order.

The members will focus on improving coordination between federal and provincial governments, as well as bolstering intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Officials are expected to approve significant measures aimed at strengthening national security and addressing the growing challenges posed by terrorism.