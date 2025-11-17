India’s warplane becomes International Laughing Stock at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI – Dubai Airshow 2025 turned into stage of embarrassment for India as its pride Tejas fighter jet made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The multi-role warplane suffered an oil leak mid-show, leaving technicians scrambling to stop mess with nothing but shopping bags. The viral clip shows Indian Air Force personnel desperately trying to stop the oil from spreading, turning a high-tech marvel into a scene straight out of a comedy.

Massive humiliation for the Indian Air Force and aerospace industry as an IAF Tejas jet at the Dubai Air Show 2025 suffers an oil leak from the fuselage right on the tarmac, forcing IAF personnel on hand to put several shopping/gift bags underneath leaking fluids from the Tejas: pic.twitter.com/8DaEv7oi5p — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) November 17, 2025

Social media erupted, with users mocking the “shopping bag-supported warplane” and questioning India’s claims about the Tejas’ capabilities.

Critics are calling it a major embarrassment on the international stage, raising eyebrows over the quality and reliability of the aircraft meant to represent India’s aerospace might. Dubai Airshow, meant to showcase cutting-edge technology, instead highlighted a very human, and very messy, moment for the Indian Air Force