India’s warplane becomes International Laughing Stock at Dubai Airshow

By Staff Reporter
5:42 pm | Nov 17, 2025
DUBAI – Dubai Airshow 2025 turned into stage of embarrassment for India as its pride Tejas fighter jet made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The multi-role warplane suffered an oil leak mid-show, leaving technicians scrambling to stop mess with nothing but shopping bags. The viral clip shows Indian Air Force personnel desperately trying to stop the oil from spreading, turning a high-tech marvel into a scene straight out of a comedy.

Social media erupted, with users mocking the “shopping bag-supported warplane” and questioning India’s claims about the Tejas’ capabilities.

Critics are calling it a major embarrassment on the international stage, raising eyebrows over the quality and reliability of the aircraft meant to represent India’s aerospace might. Dubai Airshow, meant to showcase cutting-edge technology, instead highlighted a very human, and very messy, moment for the Indian Air Force

Staff Reporter

