Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral

One of the top Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Laapata actress shared a brief dance video about her character in the afore-said drama series.

She has been lauded due to her performance in the drama serial. For her role as a fashionista TikToker Geeti, she is donning the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas.

