Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral
05:43 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Share
One of the top Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the Laapata actress shared a brief dance video about her character in the afore-said drama series.
She has been lauded due to her performance in the drama serial. For her role as a fashionista TikToker Geeti, she is donning the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new ... 05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Lollywood leading actress Ayeza Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitome of best friends and the paring is ...
- T20 World Cup 2021 – Bangladesh opt to field first against Scotland07:52 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
-
- Woman raped on US train while ‘passengers did nothing’07:01 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- China tests new earth-circling hypersonic missile06:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India removes late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson from ...06:12 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral05:43 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan vows to make NCB proud after getting out of jail05:27 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful voice (VIDEO)04:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021