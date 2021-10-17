Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Share

One of the top Pakistani actresses Ayeza Khan won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Laapata actress shared a brief dance video about her character in the afore-said drama series.

She has been lauded due to her performance in the drama serial. For her role as a fashionista TikToker Geeti, she is donning the best ultra-glam looks of the subcontinent's favourite divas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new ... 05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

Lollywood leading actress Ayeza Khan and heartthrob Imran Abbas are truly the epitome of best friends and the paring is ...

More From This Category
Watch: Trailer of ‘The Batman’ is out now
07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan vows to make NCB proud after getting ...
05:27 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful ...
04:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
WATCH: PML-N’s Azma Bokhari slaps man who ...
12:56 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Ayesha Omar faces severe backlash for wearing ...
01:35 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on engagement ...
11:26 AM | 17 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Trailer of ‘The Batman’ is out now
07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr