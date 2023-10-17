CWC23: PCB issues update on Pakistani players' health ahead Australia clash 

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday clarified that most players of the World Cup cricket squad had fully recovered from a fever.

The statement comes in response to media reports that key national players, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir and Abdullah Shafique, were suffering from fever and a viral chest infection.

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” it added.

The Tam Green, who lost their World Cup clash against India on Saturday, is set to lock horns with Australia on Friday in Bengaluru, India.