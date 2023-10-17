Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, militant killed in KP gun battles: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, and a terrorist was gunned down in two different gun battles, the military’s media wing said late Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two soldiers were martyrdom and one terrorist was killed in separate gun battles in South Waziristan and North Waziristan areas of Khyber KP province.

In South Waziristan’s general area of Asman Munza, Pakistani forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one terrorist was eliminated, and another suffered injuries.

During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sajid Azam, a resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

The second incident occurred in the general area of Miran Shah, in which Sepoy Waris Khan, a resident of District Karak, embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting with terrorists.

KP, and Balochistan, two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, after TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year, however, Pakistani forces continue to fight insurgents with full force.