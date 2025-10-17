A Village Gem for Female Empowerment

In the quiet village of Miran Kot, just an hour and a half from Lahore, a remarkable story of determination and compassion is taking root among lush green fields. An old, unused family home—uninhabited for 35 years—has been transformed into a vibrant centre of learning for underprivileged girls. The driving force behind this transformation is not a seasoned philanthropist, but a young visionary, Momin Hashim Khan.

Guided by a firm belief in the power of education and female empowerment, Momin took the bold step of restoring his ancestral home, raising funds to sustain operations, and organising teacher training to ensure quality learning. His initiative is not only opening doors to education but also inspiring an entire community to dream of brighter futures for its daughters.

Birth of “Hope Oasis” (Umeed Markaz)

The idea for “Hope Oasis” (Umeed Markaz) was born out of Momin’s empathy and vision. During his weekend visits to his ancestral village, he often noticed young girls—some as young as five—spending their days helping their mothers with household chores instead of attending school. What struck him most was their quiet yearning to learn. They would eagerly flip through old books or sketch with crayons wherever they found them.

Moved by this curiosity and their untapped potential, Momin reflected on his own privilege. He felt compelled to give back to the village community—hardworking families who had toiled in the fields for generations. But when he spoke to the mothers, many expressed hesitation about sending their daughters to school. Some were influenced by superstitions that education might bring misfortune or hinder marriage prospects; others feared losing the girls’ help in household work. Social stigma, too, discouraged female literacy—many believed that educated girls would become “too independent” or challenge traditional norms.

Understanding these concerns, Momin resolved to create a safe, dedicated space where girls could study with dignity and confidence. And so began “Hope Oasis”—a haven of learning, courage, and hope for the daughters of Miran Kot.

From One Classroom to a Thriving Institution

The school began humbly, four years ago, with just one classroom, one teacher, and two students. Community reluctance was high, but Momin remained persistent. He engaged with local families, emphasising the value of girls’ education and patiently earning their trust.

His tireless efforts have since borne fruit. Today, “Hope Oasis” has five classrooms for grades 1–5, and seventy-five female students are actively enrolled.

As enrollment grew, Momin took on the challenge of financing the school’s expansion. He reached out to friends and family for donations to fund infrastructure, teacher salaries, stationery, and books. Recognising the importance of qualified educators, he personally recruited and trained local women to teach. The school now employs two full-time and two part-time female teachers, who work closely with Momin to develop a comprehensive, grade-wise curriculum.

In a groundbreaking step for the area, Momin also established a computer lab with 25 computers, giving students the opportunity to learn essential digital skills. Under his mentorship, the school regularly hosts events such as Eid Milad celebrations, Independence Day functions, and other community activities, helping students build confidence and a sense of belonging.

A Vision Beyond Education

Today, “Hope Oasis” stands as a thriving centre of learning and empowerment—a powerful testament to what vision, empathy, and perseverance can achieve. Rooms once filled with dust and silence now echo with laughter and the eager chatter of curious minds.

Each girl who walks through its doors represents hope, progress, and transformation, and each story reflects Momin Hashim Khan’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and gender equality. His initiative has not only bridged the educational gap in Miran Kot but also reshaped the community’s perception of the role of its daughters.

“Hope Oasis” is far more than a school—it is a movement for change, a space where young girls are not only educated but empowered with self-confidence and a belief in their future.

In a village where female education once seemed an impossible dream, Momin Hashim Khan has proven that authentic leadership is not defined by age, wealth, or title—but by purpose, compassion, and the courage to act.