MrBeast sparks frenzy as he poses with Bollywood’s three Khans in Riyadh

During the ongoing Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, social media erupted after world-famous YouTuber MrBeast shared a photo featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan with him.

The photo, taken at the event, was posted on MrBeast’s Instagram story with the caption: “Hey India, should we all do something together?”

The post sparked fan speculation about a possible collaboration or project involving MrBeast and the three Khans. In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman appear in stylish suits, Aamir wears a traditional black kurta and white pajama, while MrBeast poses happily in a simple black outfit.

As the picture went viral, fans flooded X (Twitter) with reactions. One user wrote, “After Ambani, only MrBeast could bring all three Khans together!” Another added, “This photo is history — MrBeast and Bollywood’s three kings in one frame. What’s the next surprise?”

The moment is especially significant as it’s rare to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir together — their last public appearance together was at the special screening of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par.