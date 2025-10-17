Latest

Lifestyle

MrBeast sparks frenzy as he poses with Bollywood’s three Khans in Riyadh

By Web Desk
10:04 pm | Oct 17, 2025
Mrbeast Sparks Frenzy As He Poses With Bollywoods Three Khans In Riyadh

During the ongoing Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, social media erupted after world-famous YouTuber MrBeast shared a photo featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan with him.

The photo, taken at the event, was posted on MrBeast’s Instagram story with the caption: “Hey India, should we all do something together?”

The post sparked fan speculation about a possible collaboration or project involving MrBeast and the three Khans. In the photo, Shah Rukh and Salman appear in stylish suits, Aamir wears a traditional black kurta and white pajama, while MrBeast poses happily in a simple black outfit.

As the picture went viral, fans flooded X (Twitter) with reactions. One user wrote, “After Ambani, only MrBeast could bring all three Khans together!” Another added, “This photo is history — MrBeast and Bollywood’s three kings in one frame. What’s the next surprise?”

The moment is especially significant as it’s rare to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir together — their last public appearance together was at the special screening of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par.

 

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now