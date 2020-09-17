Balochistan grants 40 pc fee concession to Cadet, residential colleges
Web Desk
08:03 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Balochistan grants 40 pc fee concession to Cadet, residential colleges
Share

QUETTA – The Balochistan government Thursday announced 40 percent fee concession to the Cadet Colleges and Residential colleges of the province aimed at provide relief to the parents.

With the prior approval of the competent authority, the government of Balochistan is pleased to grant 40 percent fee concessions and notify the fee structure for payment of dues of the students of Cadet Colleges and Balochistan Residential Colleges," read a notification issued by the higher and technical education department.

All universities, colleges, high schools and religious seminaries in Balochistan reopened on Tuesday after remaining closed for almost six months.

The government in southwestern province had closed educational institutions in March after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

It was observed that the students were wearing masks and adopted social distancing while entering educational institutions.

More From This Category
13 more schools closed over not complying ...
12:08 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas ...
09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming ...
09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistan ...
11:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani ...
11:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
'Success' for Pakistan as ICSID stays over $6b ...
11:08 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Protect Them Now': Feroze Khan is giving women a platform to seek help
06:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr