Balochistan grants 40 pc fee concession to Cadet, residential colleges
QUETTA – The Balochistan government Thursday announced 40 percent fee concession to the Cadet Colleges and Residential colleges of the province aimed at provide relief to the parents.
With the prior approval of the competent authority, the government of Balochistan is pleased to grant 40 percent fee concessions and notify the fee structure for payment of dues of the students of Cadet Colleges and Balochistan Residential Colleges," read a notification issued by the higher and technical education department.
All universities, colleges, high schools and religious seminaries in Balochistan reopened on Tuesday after remaining closed for almost six months.
The government in southwestern province had closed educational institutions in March after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.
It was observed that the students were wearing masks and adopted social distancing while entering educational institutions.
