Pakistan renews call for independent state of Palestine
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has renewed Pakistan's call for establishment of independent state of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
In a tweet, he said Pakistan reaffirms its stand on Palestine of two-state solution as enshrined in the UN resolutions.
🇵🇰 reaffirms stand on #Palestine of 2 state solution as enshrined in @UN resolutions. Palestinian's right to self determination is inalienable & we renew call for estab of independent State of Palestine on basis of internationally agreed parameters w/ Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 17, 2020
Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen, in a statement, thanked Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said we always receive great support from the government and the people of Pakistan on all the fora of the World.
The reaffirmation of Pakistan’s stance comes about increasing uncertainty in the Palestinian region as Israel has continued to make pacts with surrounding Arab nations who have normalised ties with the Jewish state.
Pakistan has backed the two-state solution according to the UN resolutions which must be observed by all international bodies and has promoted Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the new capital of an independent Palestinian state which must be established on the basis of internationally agreed parameters.
