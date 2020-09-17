Indian troops kill four Kashmiris including a woman in Srinagar
10:53 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiris including a 45-year-old woman in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Thursday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops killed the youth and the woman during a cordon and search operation in Batamaloo area of the Srinagar city.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
