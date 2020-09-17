PCB terminates contract with PSL's int'l media rights holder
Web Desk
10:46 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PCB terminates contract with PSL's int'l media rights holder
Share

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced it has terminated the contract of the Pakistan Super League 2020 international media rights partner following a series of breaches, including matters relating to payments. 

Techfront International FZE had secured PSL’s international media rights from 2019-2021, but due to a series of contractual violations, the PCB has terminated the agreement.

It comes a day after the country's cricket board inked a satellite broadcast deal with the national sports television (PTV Sports) and signed a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The broadcast deal will be effective for the 2020-2023 cycle.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the patron of the Board.

More From This Category
PCB terminates contract with PSL's int'l media ...
10:46 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistani bowlers dominate all-time ICC’s T20I ...
06:59 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Waqar Younis' father dies in Lahore
06:59 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
PCB announces fresh refund process for PSL tickets
05:09 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Sajid Ali Khan wins 38km Defence Day Cycle Race
04:17 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PCB recommends harsh punishments for corrupters
10:20 AM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Protect Them Now': Feroze Khan is giving women a platform to seek help
06:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr