PCB terminates contract with PSL's int'l media rights holder

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced it has terminated the contract of the Pakistan Super League 2020 international media rights partner following a series of breaches, including matters relating to payments.

Techfront International FZE had secured PSL’s international media rights from 2019-2021, but due to a series of contractual violations, the PCB has terminated the agreement.

All that you need to know about PCB’s three-year broadcast deal with PTV Sports. pic.twitter.com/Z2XdDTI412 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 17, 2020

It comes a day after the country's cricket board inked a satellite broadcast deal with the national sports television (PTV Sports) and signed a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.

The broadcast deal will be effective for the 2020-2023 cycle.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the patron of the Board.