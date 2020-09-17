PCB terminates contract with PSL's int'l media rights holder
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced it has terminated the contract of the Pakistan Super League 2020 international media rights partner following a series of breaches, including matters relating to payments.
Techfront International FZE had secured PSL’s international media rights from 2019-2021, but due to a series of contractual violations, the PCB has terminated the agreement.
All that you need to know about PCB’s three-year broadcast deal with PTV Sports. pic.twitter.com/Z2XdDTI412— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 17, 2020
It comes a day after the country's cricket board inked a satellite broadcast deal with the national sports television (PTV Sports) and signed a further agreement to secure cable distribution with I-Media Communication Services.
The broadcast deal will be effective for the 2020-2023 cycle.
The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the patron of the Board.
- 13 more schools closed over not complying COVID-19 SOPs in Pakistan12:08 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan11:29 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming COVID-19 pandemic09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
- Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistan Army chief11:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once ...04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Malala Yousafzai, Beyoncé and others to feature in a film on global ...02:57 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Armeena Rana Khan is not interested in meeting Turkish actor Cavit ...02:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020