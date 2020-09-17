56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani waters
Web Desk
11:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani waters
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan on Thursday said it has arrested 56 Indian fishermen for allegedly trespassing into its territorial waters.

The fishermen were on 10 boats, all of which have been seized, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said in a statement.

“The apprehended crew members seem to be fishermen. However, they will further be interrogated by concerned security organs to establish their exact identity and intent for operating in our waters,” it said.

“Furthermore, our adversary is always looking forward to carve out space for [a] false flag operation, and its possibility in maritime domain cannot be ruled out,” the statement further said, referring to Islamabad’s repeated warnings of a false flag operation inside its territory amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear rivals.

Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen for violating each other's maritime limits due to poorly marked boundaries and ill-equipped boats that lack the technology to specify exact locations.

However, both countries have also released hundreds of detained fishermen in recent years.

More From This Category
Kashmir dispute can’t be solved by use of ...
12:41 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
13 more schools closed over not complying ...
12:08 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Pakistan opens new web portal for Ehsaas ...
09:52 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming ...
09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistan ...
11:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani ...
11:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Protect Them Now': Feroze Khan is giving women a platform to seek help
06:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr