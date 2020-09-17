Outgoing Chinese ambassador calls on Pakistan Army chief
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing and appreciated his contributions for fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.
During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday night.
The top general thanked the Chinese envoy for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.
He also acknowledged the country's support for defence and security cooperation, handling of Covid-19 Pandemic and stance on Kashmir, the statement added.
The ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.
