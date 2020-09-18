WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming COVID-19 pandemic
09:12 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
WHO lauds Pakistan for effectively overcoming COVID-19 pandemic
ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated Pakistan for effectively overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Addressing a function in Islamabad in connection with World Patients Safety Day, WHO Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said Pakistan is one of the seven countries in the world to overcome the pandemic.

He said opening educational institutes is a difficult decision but medical staff, WHO and Ministry of Health are working together to train teachers for creating awareness about the disease.

