Argentina plans to buy Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets
Share
ISLAMABAD – Argentina plans to purchase 12 JF-17 Thunder aircrafts from Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.
The news was revealed by Pakistan Strategic Forum on Twitter, stating that the South American country has officially included $664 million in funding for the purchase of fighter jets in a draft budget for 2022 presented to its Parliament.
The Argentine Air Force has selected Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder, rejected offers from Russia, USA and India.
“The 12 JF-17s will include 10 single seater Block IIIs and 2 dual seat Block IIIs,” the forum said in a tweet.
ARGENTINA SELECTS PAKISTAN’S THUNDER JET— AEROSINT Division PSF (@PSFAERO) September 17, 2021
The Government of #Argentina has officially included $664 Million in funding for the purchase of 12 PAC JF-17A Block III fighters from #Pakistan in a draft budget for 2022 presented to its Parliament.
🇵🇰🤝🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/mvQ0Yg8HRy
“The PAC JF-17A Block III is a supersonic, multirole 4+ generation fighter aircraft able to perform combat air patrol, air interdiction, beyond visual range integrated battle, long range maritime strikes, standoff range precision ground strikes, anti radiation SEAD/DEAD missions and electronic warfare,” it added.
The two nations have had friendly ties for a while as Argentina has been supported the resolution put forward by Pakistan on the right to self-determination which is debated annually at the General Assembly of the United Nations.
PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria 03:36 PM | 21 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra has formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to the ...
- PITB to automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement ...08:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
-
- New Zealand PM issues statement after Black Caps backing out of ...08:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Cricket world hits back at New Zealand for cancelling tour07:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Zameen.com signs on as sales and marketing partner for T Square in ...07:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Dur-e-Fishan and Danish Taimoor pair up for upcoming drama Ishq e ...04:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Alka Yagnik super excited for Imran Abbas's new drama serial 'Amanat'04:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021