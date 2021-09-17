Argentina plans to buy Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets  
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Argentina plans to buy Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets  
Share

ISLAMABAD – Argentina plans to purchase 12 JF-17 Thunder aircrafts from Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.

The news was revealed by Pakistan Strategic Forum on Twitter, stating that the South American country has officially included $664 million in funding for the purchase of fighter jets in a draft budget for 2022 presented to its Parliament.

The Argentine Air Force has selected Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder, rejected offers from Russia, USA and India.

“The 12 JF-17s will include 10 single seater Block IIIs and 2 dual seat Block IIIs,” the forum said in a tweet.

“The PAC JF-17A Block III is a supersonic, multirole 4+ generation fighter aircraft able to perform combat air patrol, air interdiction, beyond visual range integrated battle, long range maritime strikes, standoff range precision ground strikes, anti radiation SEAD/DEAD missions and electronic warfare,” it added.

The two nations have had friendly ties for a while as Argentina has been supported the resolution put forward by Pakistan on the right to self-determination which is debated annually at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria 03:36 PM | 21 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra has formally handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to the ...

More From This Category
UK removes Pakistan from its red list
08:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
New Zealand PM issues statement after Black Caps ...
08:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
'Disappointed' – Team Pakistan react after New ...
06:56 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
President Alvi promulgates tax laws comprising ...
03:45 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
SCO Summit – Chinese FM Wang Yi calls on PM ...
02:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
SCO Summit – PM Imran urges world to ensure ...
02:00 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Khan proud to become goodwill ambassador for child rights
06:09 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr