Canadian woman aged 70 marries Pakistani man half her age

The news of a Pakistani man's marriage to a Canadian woman has gone viral, considering the fact that the couple is 35 years apart in age.

While his nameless wife is 70 years old, Naeem Shahzad is 35.

Naeem, a Gujrat native, stated that they connected on Facebook in 2017.

After she accepted his friend request, they started corresponding and eventually became close friends.

Soon after, their acquaintance turned into a romantic relationship and Naeem ultimately expressed his desire to marry his long-distance partner.

Due to the significant age difference, there were concerns about the relationship, but the woman nevertheless travelled to Pakistan to wed Naeem.