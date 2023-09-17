India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

COLOMBO – Defending champions Sri Lanka will face India in the final of Asia Cup 2023 today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka did not start the tournament as favourites in the presence of then top-ranked ODI team Pakistan and a strong Indian team, but have managed to make the most of playing at home.

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by two wickets in the Super 4 stage to set up a meeting with India in the final.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown that's set to make cricket history! India goes head to head with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals, and the excitement is off the charts! ????????????????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pwsLM49YKE">pic.twitter.com/pwsLM49YKE</a></p>— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) <a href="https://twitter.com/ACCMedia1/status/1703110738452365430?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 16, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have played more ODI (166) matches against each other than any other two opponents.

India have won 97 of these and Sri Lanka 57, with 11 ending in “no result” and one in a tie.

Their record in the Asia Cup is even as both teams have won 11 matches apiece.

How To Watch IND vs SL On TV? all over the World

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

India vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.