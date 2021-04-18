PAKvZIM: Green shirts arrive in Zimbabwe for T20I, Test Series
Share
HARARE – The Pakistan Cricket team, after concluding a successful tour of South Africa, has arrived in Zimbabwe where it will play the three-match T20I and 2-match Test series.
The T20I series will commence from April 21 as the first T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on April 21. The third and last T20I will be played on April 25.
After the T20I series, the Test Series will begin with the first Test to be played on April 29 while the second and last one will be played on May 07, 2021.
Both the Tests as well as three T20Is will be played at the same venue, Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Babar Azam’s ‘late glance’ shot is new ... 08:09 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who left her fans stunned with his impressive batting during recently ...
During the South Africa tour, Pakistan won both ODI and T20I series with national players earning various laurels.
PAKvSA – Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ... 09:23 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
With an impressive performance by Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan thrashed South Africa by three wickets in 4th and last T20I ...
- PAKvZIM: Green shirts arrive in Zimbabwe for T20I, Test Series11:52 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s first class cricketer shot dead for resisting robbery bid11:05 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Saad Rizvi placed on ATA’s fourth schedule, assets frozen, ID card ...10:28 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-18-Updated ...09:46 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan records 149 Covid-19 deaths – highest single-day spike ...08:57 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
- Imran Abbas releases his rendition of Qaseedah Burdah Shareef05:59 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Mustafa Jaane Rehmat – Atif Aslam's naat crosses 1.6 million views ...05:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Hira and Mani celebrate 13th wedding anniversary05:41 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021