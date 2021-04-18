PAKvZIM: Green shirts arrive in Zimbabwe for T20I, Test Series

11:52 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM: Green shirts arrive in Zimbabwe for T20I, Test Series
HARARE – The Pakistan Cricket team, after concluding a successful tour of South Africa, has arrived in Zimbabwe where it will play the three-match T20I and 2-match Test series.

The T20I series will commence from April 21 as the first T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on April 21. The third and last T20I will be played on April 25.

After the T20I series, the Test Series will begin with the first Test to be played on April 29 while the second and last one will be played on May 07, 2021.

Both the Tests as well as three T20Is will be played at the same venue, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

During the South Africa tour, Pakistan won both ODI and T20I series with national players earning various laurels.

