Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 April 2021
08:36 AM | 18 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 April 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,700 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 78,375 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 91,390 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Karachi PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Islamabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Peshawar PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Quetta PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Sialkot PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Attock PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Gujranwala PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Jehlum PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Multan PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Bahawalpur PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Gujrat PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Nawabshah PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Chakwal PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Hyderabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Nowshehra PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Sargodha PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Faisalabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440
Mirpur PKR 99,700 PKR 1,440

