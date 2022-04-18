Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on April 18, 2022
09:09 AM | 18 Apr, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on April 18, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 180.9 182.9
Euro EUR 193.5 195.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 232.9 235.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 48.75 49.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 48.65 49.3
Australian Dollar AUD 133 135
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.6 388.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 141 143
China Yuan CNY 23.55 23.95
Danish Krone DKK 23.65 23.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.6 16.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.85 484.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.75 37.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.85 97.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal OMR 392.95 394.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.95 40.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 129.5 131
Swedish Korona SEK 18.75 19
Swiss Franc CHF 160.35 161.25
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

