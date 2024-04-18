Foreign airline accused of discriminatory behavior towards Pakistani passengers

DUBAI – More than 50 Pakistani nationals, who are stranded at an airport in Kuwait after their Dubai-bound flight was delayed weather conditions, have accused the foreign airline of meting out mistreatment to them.
The Pakistani nationals boarded a flight of the foreign airlines from Madinah to Dubai with a stopover in Kuwait after performing Umrah.
They told media that the flight did not fly to Dubai from Kuwait due to record-breaking rains and thunderstorms in the Gulf country.
They revealed that the airline provided accommodation to passengers, who hail from Indian and Nepal, and left them helpless at the airport.
While complaining about the discriminatory behavior, they alleged that the airline provided them food only twice in two days. They said the Pakistani passengers, including children and elderly persons, are forced to sleep on the floor of the airport.
Some passengers told that they were trying to contact the Pakistani Consulate General in Kuwait to seek help for them.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
