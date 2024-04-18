Foreign airline accused of discriminatory behavior towards Pakistani passengers

DUBAI – More than 50 Pakistani nationals, who are stranded at an airport in Kuwait after their Dubai-bound flight was delayed weather conditions, have accused the foreign airline of meting out mistreatment to them.

The Pakistani nationals boarded a flight of the foreign airlines from Madinah to Dubai with a stopover in Kuwait after performing Umrah.

They told media that the flight did not fly to Dubai from Kuwait due to record-breaking rains and thunderstorms in the Gulf country.

They revealed that the airline provided accommodation to passengers, who hail from Indian and Nepal, and left them helpless at the airport.

While complaining about the discriminatory behavior, they alleged that the airline provided them food only twice in two days. They said the Pakistani passengers, including children and elderly persons, are forced to sleep on the floor of the airport.

Some passengers told that they were trying to contact the Pakistani Consulate General in Kuwait to seek help for them.