Misbahul Haq, Kamran Akmal among many Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport due to record rains 

DUBAI – Heavy rainfall in Dubai has led to significant disruptions in flight operations, leaving Pakistani cricketers and numerous other passengers stranded at airports, facing considerable hardships.

Former cricket captain Misbahul Haq and Kamran Akmal, along with fellow Pakistanis, found themselves among those affected by flight delays and cancellations.

Misbahul Haq and Kamran Akmal, en route to the US via Dubai, experienced extensive waits at the airport due to the disrupted flight schedules.

Expressing their frustration, Misbahul Haq mentioned having to queue for half a day just to communicate with airport staff, highlighting the lack of assistance and accommodations for stranded passengers.

"Travellers are stranded for over two days without hotel arrangements. Everyone has to spend more than half of the day waiting in queues just to interact with counter staff," he wrote in a post on X, echoing concerns about "thousands of passengers" stranded at the Dubai airport.

Similarly, Akmal expressed dissatisfaction with the service provided by an Emirati airline on his X account.

More than 50 Pakistani passengers endured distressing conditions at the Kuwait airport, lacking proper accommodations and assistance.

These passengers had traveled from Madinah to Dubai via Kuwait after completing Umrah. However, due to Dubai airport's closure, the foreign airline abandoned them at the Kuwait airport.

According to reports, Indian and Nepali passengers from the same flight were provided hotel accommodations, while Pakistani passengers were left unattended at the airport. Elderly women, children, and sick passengers were compelled to sleep on the airport floor, with no response from Pakistani consulate authorities in Kuwait.