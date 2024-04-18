Young man dies in suspected collision with Punjab CM's security vehicle

In a tragic incident, a collision involving the group of security vehicles accompanying Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz led to the death of a young man.

The accident took place this morning in the Chundowal area of Narowal, where the security team was heading towards Kartarpur for security duties.

According to reports from the Narowal District Police Officer, the collision happened as the Chief Minister's security vehicles were moving, with one of them allegedly crashing into a motorcycle. The collision proved fatal for the young man, identified as Abu Bakr, who tragically lost his life at the scene. Luckily, his friend did not suffer any major injuries.

Following a request from the deceased's family, an FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. Legal action will be taken against those found responsible after the investigation concludes.