Hajj flight schedule 2024 Pakistan: Here’s all you need to know

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is all set to start the Hajj flight schedule 2024 as more than 69,000 pilgrims have availed the government scheme for the religious pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has completed all the arrangements to transport the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as first flight will department for the Kingdom on May 9.

The flight operation will be conducted at international airports of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Sukkur, Sialkot, and Rahim Yar Khan while four airlines – Pakistan International Airlines, Saudi Airlines, Serene Air, and Air Blue – will take part in the Hajj flight operation.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process for Hajj pilgrims will begin at their nearby Hajj camps. All pilgrims are required to receive the mandatory vaccination ten days before Hajj flights commence.

It is mandatory for the Hajj pilgrims to carry a smartphone as they can use them to seek help from useful mobile Apps during their holy journey.