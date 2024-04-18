Search

Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman sworn in as Jamaat-e-Islami leader

Web Desk
08:14 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
In a recent development, Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, the newly elected leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, formally took his oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the party's central headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore, where representatives and workers from across the country participated.

Prominent leaders, including Amir Siraj ul Haq and Liaqat Baloch, were also present at the oath-taking ceremony, which witnessed a large turnout of supporters and well-wishers.

This event signifies a pivotal moment for Jamaat-e-Islami as it embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, following Siraj-ul-Haq's resignation in the aftermath of the general elections.

With the party's leadership transitioning and a renewed sense of commitment, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to address the challenges ahead and continue its political endeavors with vigor and determination.

08:14 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman sworn in as Jamaat-e-Islami leader

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

