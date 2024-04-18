Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman sworn in as Jamaat-e-Islami leader

In a recent development, Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, the newly elected leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, formally took his oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the party's central headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore, where representatives and workers from across the country participated.
Prominent leaders, including Amir Siraj ul Haq and Liaqat Baloch, were also present at the oath-taking ceremony, which witnessed a large turnout of supporters and well-wishers.
This event signifies a pivotal moment for Jamaat-e-Islami as it embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, following Siraj-ul-Haq's resignation in the aftermath of the general elections.
With the party's leadership transitioning and a renewed sense of commitment, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to address the challenges ahead and continue its political endeavors with vigor and determination.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
