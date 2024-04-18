Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman sworn in as Jamaat-e-Islami leader

In a recent development, Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, the newly elected leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, formally took his oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the party's central headquarters in Mansoora, Lahore, where representatives and workers from across the country participated.

Prominent leaders, including Amir Siraj ul Haq and Liaqat Baloch, were also present at the oath-taking ceremony, which witnessed a large turnout of supporters and well-wishers.

This event signifies a pivotal moment for Jamaat-e-Islami as it embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of Hafiz Naeem ul Rehman, following Siraj-ul-Haq's resignation in the aftermath of the general elections.

With the party's leadership transitioning and a renewed sense of commitment, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to address the challenges ahead and continue its political endeavors with vigor and determination.