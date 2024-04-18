Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

Elon Musk's fortune drops by 50% since November 2021

Web Desk
07:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has recently experienced a surprising downturn in his wealth over the span of two and a half years.

In November 2021, Musk's net worth soared to a record-breaking $340 billion, fueled largely by the success of his various ventures and the meteoric rise in Tesla's stock price. However, fast forward to April 17, 2024, and Musk's fortune has taken a significant hit, plummeting to $174 billion.

This drastic decline represents a staggering drop of approximately 50% in just two and a half years, leaving many observers bewildered by the sudden turn of events. The primary reason behind this sharp decrease is the notable decline in the value of Tesla's stock, in which Musk holds a substantial stake.

For instance, Tesla's share price stood at $415 in 2021, but as of April 17, 2024, it has tumbled to $155. This substantial 62% decrease in the value of Tesla's shares has had a direct and substantial impact on Musk's overall wealth.

The decline in Musk's financial standing has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the inherent volatility of the stock market and the unpredictable nature of wealth accumulation, even for high-profile figures like Musk. Despite these challenges, Musk remains a key figure in the tech and automotive industries, continuing to innovate and drive progress in various fields.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

07:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk's fortune drops by 50% since November 2021

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

09:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Iran's "True Promise" attack on Israel's airbase damaged an F35 and a ...

08:30 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

BCCI's shocking decision on Kohli's T20 World Cup fate

11:01 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Chaos at Dubai Airport as heaviest rainfall in 75 years pounds UAE

09:02 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of drug trafficking

World

10:41 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

UAE Weather Forecast: Unusually heavy rain, thunderstorm batter ...

07:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk decides to lay off 10% of Tesla employees

04:00 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Chinese company introduces 'sad leave' for employees

04:43 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Iran agrees to release 2 Pakistani crew members of seized ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:20 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Govt increases BISP payment from Rs9,000 to Rs10,500

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: