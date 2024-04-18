Elon Musk's fortune drops by 50% since November 2021

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has recently experienced a surprising downturn in his wealth over the span of two and a half years.
In November 2021, Musk's net worth soared to a record-breaking $340 billion, fueled largely by the success of his various ventures and the meteoric rise in Tesla's stock price. However, fast forward to April 17, 2024, and Musk's fortune has taken a significant hit, plummeting to $174 billion.
This drastic decline represents a staggering drop of approximately 50% in just two and a half years, leaving many observers bewildered by the sudden turn of events. The primary reason behind this sharp decrease is the notable decline in the value of Tesla's stock, in which Musk holds a substantial stake.
For instance, Tesla's share price stood at $415 in 2021, but as of April 17, 2024, it has tumbled to $155. This substantial 62% decrease in the value of Tesla's shares has had a direct and substantial impact on Musk's overall wealth.
The decline in Musk's financial standing has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the inherent volatility of the stock market and the unpredictable nature of wealth accumulation, even for high-profile figures like Musk. Despite these challenges, Musk remains a key figure in the tech and automotive industries, continuing to innovate and drive progress in various fields.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.