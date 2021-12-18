Eight killed as speedy bus runs over group of people in Mandi Bahauddin
MANDI BAHAUDDIN – At least eight people were killed and eight others injured after a speedy bus ran over a group of people Saturday Mandi Bahauddin.
Police said the horrific incident took place due to negligence of the driver, who was driving the vehicle at fast speed despite low visibility due to dense fog in the area.
The victims were waiting for a vehicle on the road when they were hit by the bus, leaving eight people dead on the spot.
Reports said that the victims were going to a Mehndi ceremony of a relative.
Rescue officials have shifted the bodies and injured people to hospital for treatment.
The driver fled the accident. Police have registered a case against the driver and are conducting raids to arrest him.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from RPO Gujranwala.
