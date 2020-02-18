FIR lodged against Solis Festival, company blacklisted: DC Islamabad
An annual gathering of International DJs who don’t get to play their entire queue and a mismanaged crowd, Solis Festival needs no introduction.
Solis Festival happened in Islamabad this weekend but what was supposed to be a night of grooving to a diverse range of music turned into a nightmare half-way through the event.
Allegedly, the tickets sold for the festival were fake and which is why the event was overcrowded. A mob crashed the show and and forced their way in, causing the VIP lounge to collapse resulting in numerous injuries.
Few attendees, including both women and men, took to social media to share that they were molested and sexually assaulted amidst the chaos that occurred.
Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against the organisers by the Deputy Commisioner Islamabad (DCI), according to their Twitter handle.
FIR is being registered. Report is ready. Inquiry is under process. @ICT_Police. Company is already blacklisted and will not be allowed any future event in Islamabad. https://t.co/wFJs3ffYj9— Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) February 16, 2020
Shanza, an Instagram influencer from Islamabad uploaded pictures showing the bruises she and her friends got, along with a detailed account of what went wrong at Solis.
15.02.2020 its just 30 minutes in, we’re at the front dancing and I BLACKOUT what I realize next is the entire vip lounge COLLAPSING. it was almost 7 feet high and i lost consciousness for a minute bec ig that’s just how your brain responds. i remember as soon as i regain consciousnesses half a minute later i’m in trauma, unaware of what just happened, me, my sis, my brother and my friends are helplessly trying to get up, i swear i couldn’t figure out what’s happening, ALL I REMEMBER IS ME STRUGGLING TO GET UP and a guy starts snatching my bag, (i was wearing a crossbody bag and it was in my neck) i literally thought I’d suffocate or my neck’s going to break and the guys there pick up the grill and start pushing it back while we’re stuck in it. my sister’s screaming and so is my friend. i look at @saishaa.g and her leg’s stuck underneath the grill and some guy’s on top of her. my sister’s phone fell somewhere there and it’s lost now bec somebody picked it up. we’re panicking, getting stamped upon and literally no ones helping bec in this moment these filthy frustrated assholes get a chance and start touching, groping and harassing us, it took me a moment to realise what they’re doing bec I was in absolute hysteria. my body was aching bec of the injuries. i was almost numb @solisfestival continued and the DJs didn’t even stop the music. my lil brother helped us all get up with his forehead bleeding and then we rushed straight out. what we see out is literally a group of men following a girl who’s walking her way in, a guy legit slapping a girl who accused him of harassing and a whole lotta other shit. we couldn’t walk. idk how we made it to the car but not a single person was there to HELP. we went straight to the hospital, my tissues and muscles of the leg are torn, my bestfriend got her leg fractured, my sister’s hands were bleeding and her thighs bruised. A TRAGIC SOLIS NIGHT ONCE AGAIN! WHERE ARE YOU NOW @solisfestival? IS THIS THE SAFETY YOU PROVIDE FOR A 10K TICKET? HOW TF ARE YOU PLANNING ON COMPENSATING THE PHYSICAL PAIN AND MENTAL TRAUMA, SEXUAL HARASSMENT, THE GRAVE LOSS OF A LIFE AND THE PAIN WE’RE STILL GOING THROUGH? #solis
"We’re panicking and literally no one's helping because in this moment, these filthy, frustrated a**holes get a chance and start touching, groping and harassing us, it took me a moment to realise what they’re doing because I was in absolute hysteria. My body was aching because of the injuries. I was almost numb and Solis Festival continued and the DJs didn’t even stop the music."
She further wrote: "My little brother
picked us all up with his forehead bleeding and then we rushed straight out. What we see is literally a group of men following a girl who’s walking her way in, a guy slapping a girl who accused him of harassing and a whole lotta other sh*t. We couldn’t walk. I don't know how we made it to the car but not a single person was there to help. We went straight to the hospital, my leg tissues and muscles are torn, my best friend's leg was fractured, my sister’s hands were bleeding and her thighs bruised."
Is there any point of having events that the organisers can’t manage? Do you agree?
