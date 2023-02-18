‘Pakistan has defaulted already,’ says Defence minister Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday admitted that Pakistan had defaulted as economic situation of the country is in slump amid uncertainty over revival of the IMF loan programme.

“We are living in a bankrupt country,” said Asif while addressing the annual convocation ceremony of a private college in his hometown of Sialkot. He blamed the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians for such worsening situation of the country.

Saying the IMF porgramme would not prove an antidote to Pakistan’s problems, the PML-N leader stressed the solution of the issues could be found internally. He said Pakistan’s debt could be decreased significantly if only two golf clubs built on government-owned land were sold. He said Pakistan could pay off one-fourth of his total debt by selling these two clubs.

The defence minister also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the fight against terrorism, adding that security agencies were working head to weed out the scourge of terrorism.

Apparently taking a dig at the PTI governments, he claimed that terrorists had been allowed to re-settle in the country two years ago.