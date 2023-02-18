‘Pakistan has defaulted already,’ says Defence minister Khawaja Asif

Blames the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians
SIALKOT – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday admitted that Pakistan had defaulted as economic situation of the country is in slump amid uncertainty over revival of the IMF loan programme.
“We are living in a bankrupt country,” said Asif while addressing the annual convocation ceremony of a private college in his hometown of Sialkot. He blamed the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians for such worsening situation of the country.
Saying the IMF porgramme would not prove an antidote to Pakistan’s problems, the PML-N leader stressed the solution of the issues could be found internally. He said Pakistan’s debt could be decreased significantly if only two golf clubs built on government-owned land were sold. He said Pakistan could pay off one-fourth of his total debt by selling these two clubs.
The defence minister also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the fight against terrorism, adding that security agencies were working head to weed out the scourge of terrorism.
Apparently taking a dig at the PTI governments, he claimed that terrorists had been allowed to re-settle in the country two years ago.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
