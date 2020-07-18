Toronto Film Festival 2020: Kate Winslet to receive Tribute Actor Award

Another feather in her cap! Oscar-winning star, Kate Winslet is set to be honoured with the Tribute Actor award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

This year's ceremony will take place virtually amid the COVID-19 crisis. The festival itself has expressed the desire to continue with multiple live events with special guests for its 45th edition.

“Kate’s brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences and actors alike,” said Joana Vicente, TIFF's executive director, said in a press statement.

“From her earliest work in Heavenly Creatures, Sense and Sensibility, and Titanic, to Revolutionary Road, The Reader, Mildred Pierce, and Steve Jobs, to name a few, her onscreen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray. Kate’s most recent performance as Mary in Francis Lee’s Ammonite affirms her position as one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation, and we are delighted to honor her extraordinary talents at this year’s festival.”

Other recipients of the 2020 tribute awards are yet to be announced. Last year, the TIFF Tribute Gala honoured Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi and Mati Diop.

