Javed Alam Odho reappointed Karachi police chief

KARACHI – Government on Thursday reappointed Javed Alam Odho as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi police in a latest reshuffle.

Odha has previously served as the Karachi police chief and was replaced by Khadim Hussain Rind in September 2023.

The change in the top command comes amid rising street crime, which also led to the removal of Rind from the police on March 30 this year.

After Rind’s removal, the government had given the additional change to Imran Yaqoob Minhas, who is currently serving as Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Reports about replacing Minhas as AIG Karachi police started surfacing in April this year as the southern port city saw an increase in the street crimes.

More than 250 Karachi citizens were killed and 1,052 others were injured in multiple street crime incidents between 2022 and March 28, 2024, data presented before a high-level security meeting in April showed.