Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to reverse peace process: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the baseless insinuations by the Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA), Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan’s involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement on Friday, said that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process has been widely acknowledged by the international community.

“The repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks by the Afghan NSA are deeply concerning as they are tantamount to a calculated attempt by his office to disregard and nullify the progress in the peace process so far,” he added.

“We would also like to remind the Afghan NSA, of mutual understanding reached in Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), obligating both sides to avoid public blame-game and use official channels to discuss complete gamut of bilateral relations. Statements that erode mutual trust should be avoided,” the spokesperson concluded.

Last month, Islamabad had conveyed to the leadership in Kabul that it will no longer conduct official business with the NSA when he had called Pakistan “brothel house.”