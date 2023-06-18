Search

Pooja Bhatt enters the Big Boss house

10:47 PM | 18 Jun, 2023
Pooja Bhatt enters the Big Boss house
Source: File Photo

Pooja Bhatt, an actress and film maker, entered the "Bigg Boss OTT" Season 2 house as a participant.

On Saturday night, when the grand premiere was happening, Pooja entered the house and joined Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Baroacha, and Falaq Naaz among several others.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be anchoring the programme for the second season, marking his digital debut.

Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, an Indian director. In 1989, she starred the main character in Mahesh Bhatt's television movie Daddy for the first time.

Her biggest solo success and big-screen debut came with the blockbuster musical Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, an adaptation of the Oscar-winning It Happened One Night.

