Gold Price drops to Rs452,963 Per Tola in Pakistan amid tweaks in global market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined amid broader downturn in international bullion markets. The latest drop reversed the modest gains recorded a day earlier, as both local and global gold rates came under pressure.

The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs2,300 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs452,963. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold registered a decline of Rs2,070, settling at Rs387,615.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Old Price Change New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs455,263 -Rs2,300 Rs452,963 Gold (10 Grams) Rs389,685 -Rs2,070 Rs387,615 Gold (Per Ounce – International) $4,328 -$23 $4,305 Silver (Per Tola) Rs7,503 -Rs144 Rs7,359

The latest drop follows Wednesday’s trading session, when gold prices edged up by Rs100 per tola to reach Rs455,236.

The decline in domestic prices was largely driven by movements in the international market. Global gold prices dropped by $23 per ounce during the day, taking the international rate to $4,305 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved lower alongside gold. In the local market, silver lost Rs144 per tola, with the new rate settling at Rs7,359 per tola.

Gold prices in Pakistan typically follow trends in the international market, while exchange rate fluctuations and local demand also influence domestic pricing. The latest decline highlights the close relationship between global bullion movements and local precious metals rates.