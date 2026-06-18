Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:17 am | Jun 18, 2026
Gold Prices Decline For Second Consecutive Day In Pakistan

Per Tola Gold prices slightly surged in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs455,236 in the local market on Wednesday. The upward trend comes just a day after the prices remained steady.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs455,236
Gold 10 Grams Rs389,685
Gold Per Ounce $4,328
Silver Per Tola Rs7,503

For 10-gram category, prices recorded an increase of Rs85, with new rate settling at Rs389,685. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $1 per ounce to hit $4,328.

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,503 per tola.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now