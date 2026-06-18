Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices slightly surged in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs455,236 in the local market on Wednesday. The upward trend comes just a day after the prices remained steady.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs455,236
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs389,685
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,328
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs7,503
For 10-gram category, prices recorded an increase of Rs85, with new rate settling at Rs389,685. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $1 per ounce to hit $4,328.
The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,503 per tola.