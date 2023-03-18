Daily Horoscope –18th March 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 21- April 19)
Today, you will recover from a deadly and incurable illness. All property business community should store their money at a safe place like banks. You will feel relaxed and comfortable by sharing your problems with your family. The whole day will give an amazement you with something beautiful at work.
Taurus (April 19- May 20)
Today, you will feeling hale and hearty after longer period of life. Travel might be hectic and stressful but you have to follow it. You may have to repay borrowed money. You might feel interference of wife and may be get angry. Your beloved spouse will do things to keep you proud and happy.
Gemini (May 20 - June 21)
Today, this may give you something for being blessed in terms of comforting job. You will get relief from stress that you had been experiencing for long years. It’s high time to realize your failures. Be practical and rationale-minded.
Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)
Today, you might feel a bit hectic and stressful for long driving and stressful job. You can spend a good day reading an interesting magazine or novel to spend time of leisure during journey. Spend matrimonial life without any stress and conflict.
Leo (July 22- August 22)
This day may bring you the feeling of being satisfied and fulfilled in professional job. You will meet new people as well as old friends today. You may suffer due to monetary problems. Your brother will support your decisions and daring steps for business promotion. You may feel disappointed in love but remained committed with your beloved.
Virgo (August 22- September 22)
Today, you will pay in a much-unexpected way for being generous and caring to people around your circle. You may win hearts for kindness, compassion and empathy towards official and private circle of people. Stay healthy and proactive.
Libra (September 22 - October 23)
Today, you may become panic because of health issues of spouse. If you had invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price for earning maximum profit. Enjoy romantic life and stay calm in your home.
Scorpio (October 23- November 22)
Today, your positive thinking’s and mindset will impress those around you. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you. It may prove s true that you may bring rewards and benefits with ability to impress others.
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
Today, you may have free time so take benefit of the free time you get today and spend loving moments with family members. Your soul mate will think about you all day. Be healthy and wise in official affairs.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, you may suffer financially but stay stronger and practical to repay all loans with the help of sincere friends. Plan and execute the do-able projects with superiors. Be smart and proactive to forestall the future this business in business.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Today, you must get rid of harmful thoughts to check stressed mental health. Involvement in donation and charity work may bring you complete mental satisfaction. Be positive and enjoy whenever you feel depresses.
Pisces: (February 18 -20 March)
Today, you would be optimistic about certain ongoing happenings. The investments which you made last year, it may bring prosperity and financial security. You will materialize your dream. Whatever check your abilities just show your latest jokes.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.