Actress Mariyam Nafees, husband Amaan blessed with baby boy

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees and husband Amaan Ahmed blessed with their first child, a baby boy.

The announcement was made from a Mariyam Nafees fans page on Instagram where several photos of the couple with their newborn were also shared.

The newborn has been named as Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed.

“Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed. A week or so old, arrived in this blessed month, this lil guy has made us fall for him hard and fast,” read the caption.

“Lovelies, please keep us in your prayers,” Nafees asked the fans.

Showbiz starts and fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages with people extending wishes to the couple.

It is recalled that Mariyam and Amaan, who is a photographer by profession, got married in 2022.

During a TV show, the actress had revealed that her husband is 13 years older than her.