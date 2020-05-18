Islamabad mayor moves IHC against suspension over corruption charges
ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Ansar Aziz, the mayor of the capital city, has challenged his suspension by federal government in Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Aziz has argued that he was suspended in violation of law as the matter is already in the court.
The federal government on Sunday suspended Mayor Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz over corruption charges.
The interior ministry issued a notification after federal cabinet gave the approval to remove Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz from the post.
Mayor Sheikh Anser is accused of alleged misappropriation of funds by awarding a contract for inter-city bus service to a company of his choice.
It must be noted that Local Government Commission (LGC) Friday recommended suspending Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers.
An important meeting of the LGC was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.
During the meeting, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the mayor.
After the commission members’ voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the mayor to the interior ministry.
