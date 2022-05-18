PM Shehbaz-led coalition govt decides to complete tenure amid political, economic challenges
Share
ISLAMABAD – The coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to complete its constitutional term till August 23 in a bid to drive the country out of economic crisi.
The decision was taken in a meeting, which was attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar and Khawaja Asif.
Apart from the discussion on prevailing political situation in the country, the meeting also discussed the Supreme Court of Pakistan's verdict on a presidential reference related to interpretation of Article 63 (A) of the constitution. It also discussed the situation arising in Punjab after the top court’s ruling as several PTI provincial lawmakers voted for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in chief minister election in violation of party line.
Reports said that the coalition partners assured PM Shehbaz of full support in every situation. They also asked the premier to take measures to stabilise the worsening economic crisis.
The five-week-old government has been multiple challenges on economic and political fronts as on one side, dollar continues to again rupee and PTI chief Imran Khan is putting pressure on it for snap election on the other side.
Vote of defected lawmakers not to be counted, ... 06:00 PM | 17 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has announcing its verdict on the presidential reference for the interpretation of ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz-led coalition govt decides to complete tenure amid ...09:59 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Drop scene as missing Karachi girl disappeared from home not Saddar ...09:29 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 18 May, 2022
- PITB, FAO sign agreement to establish Pakistan Animal Identification ...08:39 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 May 202208:13 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Dania Shah's new TikTok video goes viral06:45 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Two Pakistanis nominated for South Asia’s biggest art prize07:40 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022