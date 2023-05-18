Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI - The rupee's value against the dollar fluctuated more widely between interbank and open markets, which caused investors to turn to gold as a safe haven. However, the price of gold only marginally increased.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs500 to close at Rs233,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs428 to settle at Rs200,274, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $12 to settle at $1,976 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.86 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
