Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI - The rupee's value against the dollar fluctuated more widely between interbank and open markets, which caused investors to turn to gold as a safe haven. However, the price of gold only marginally increased.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs500 to close at Rs233,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs428 to settle at Rs200,274, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $12 to settle at $1,976 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver decreased by Rs50 per tola and Rs42.86 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.