Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2022
Web Desk
08:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 222.4 224.65
Euro EUR 219 221
UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.5 256
U.A.E Dirham AED 60.8 61.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8
Australian Dollar AUD 135.11 136.36
Bahrain Dinar BHD 580.18 584.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 157.01 158.36
China Yuan CNY 30.4 30.65
Danish Krone DKK 28.52 28.87
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.79 28.14
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.76 705.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.4 46.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 121.4 122.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.53 20.83
Omani Riyal OMR 566.92 571.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 59.93 60.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 152.93 154.23
Swedish Korona SEK 19.29 19.59
Swiss Franc CHF 216.87 218.62
Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.86

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:49 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:45 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:06 AM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral
11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr