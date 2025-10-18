WhatsApp Users could soon hit New Message Limit; full details here

Meta owned messaging app WhatsApp is taking steps to reduce spam by limiting the number of messages users and businesses can send to people who haven’t responded. The move comes as the messaging platform, originally designed for personal chats, has grown to include groups, communities, and business communications, resulting in inboxes flooded with messages.

Under the new system, messages sent to new contacts will count toward a monthly limit unless the recipient replies. WhatsApp has not yet revealed the exact limit, as it is testing different thresholds. Users and businesses nearing the cap will receive a pop-up warning showing how many messages they have left, preventing accidental blocking.

The company clarified that typical users are unlikely to hit the limit, which is primarily aimed at curbing spam and mass messaging from businesses.

This initiative builds on several anti-spam measures introduced over the past year, including monthly limits on business marketing messages and the option for users to unsubscribe from marketing notifications. Earlier in 2025, WhatsApp also began testing limits on broadcast messages for individuals and businesses.

The new experiment is set to expand to multiple countries, including India, one of WhatsApp’s largest markets with over 500 million users.