Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record in T20 cricket

KARACH I – Pakistan’s Babar Azam has equalled the record of India’s Virat Kohli for the most century partnerships in T20 cricket.

During a Pakistan Super League match, Babar Azam formed another 100-run stand with Kusal Mendis, marking his 47th century partnership in T20s.

Virat Kohli has also recorded 47 century partnerships in the format, placing both players jointly at the top of the list.

Babar Azam also holds the record for the most century partnerships in PSL history, with 18 such stands to his name.