Metro Bus, other Public Transport suspended in Islamabad–Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been placed under intense security and transport lockdown, as authorities suspended all public, private, and goods transport across the twin cities amid heightened alert over possible high-level diplomatic developments.

Deputy Commissioner ISB announced that heavy and public transport services are being suspended until further orders, without providing a specific reason. The announcement urged citizens to fully cooperate with security agencies as restrictions take immediate effect.

Metro Bus Service Update Metro Bus service completely closed from PIMS Station to Pak Secretariat Metro Bus service operational from Sadar Station to Kachehri Metro Bus service to remain suspended until further orders Metro Bus service suspended on instructions of district administration

A parallel move was taken in Rawalpindi, where officials imposed a complete and immediate halt on all categories of transport, including private vehicles, public transit, and goods carriers. Authorities said further updates will be issued as the situation evolves, deepening uncertainty across the region.

The sweeping restrictions come amid growing speculation that Islamabad may host a second round of US–Iran talks in the coming days. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan, Iran, or the United States. Iranian officials have also clarified that no date has yet been finalized for the next phase of negotiations, stressing that a basic framework agreement still needs to be reached.

Even before the transport shutdown, Rawalpindi had already been placed on high alert. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani ordered extraordinary security measures in anticipation of foreign delegations moving through the region.

Police patrol teams continue round-the-clock movement across both cities, maintaining constant vigilance as Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain on edge under one of the tightest security setups in recent times.