Gold price surges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

09:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Gold price surges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs200 per tola on Wednesday to reach Rs125,200 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs171 and it was traded at Rs107,338 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed a slight increase of $6 per ounce to reach $1,817.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

More From This Category
Pakistan launches special policy for small and ...
08:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan plans to regularise cryptocurrency
08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Waqar Zaka dares PM Imran amid legal row over ...
03:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Pakistan increases tax on mobile phone recharge
10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Pakistani Rupee sheds 26 paisas against dollar
09:24 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
08:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her mother 
10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr