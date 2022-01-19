Gold price surges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
09:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs200 per tola on Wednesday to reach Rs125,200 per tola.
The price of 10 gram also increased byRs171 and it was traded at Rs107,338 today in the domestic market.
The international gold price also witnessed a slight increase of $6 per ounce to reach $1,817.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
