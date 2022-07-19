Islamabad man caught on camera groping woman in broad daylight 

09:33 AM | 19 Jul, 2022
Islamabad man caught on camera groping woman in broad daylight 
ISLAMABAD – A man was caught on camera groping a burqa-clad woman in 1-10 sector of the federal capital in broad daylight. 

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman walking on a street when a light-beard person can be seen walking quiet fast up to her from the behind. 

As he came close to her, he groped the woman from behind and ran away from the scene, leaving the victim shocked and terrified. 

Social media users have widely condemned the incident and urged the authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect. 

They also demanded exemplary punishment for such sick persons in order to avert harassment incidents in future. 

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

