Islamabad man caught on camera groping woman in broad daylight 

ISLAMABAD – A man was caught on camera groping a burqa-clad woman in 1-10 sector of the federal capital in broad daylight.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman walking on a street when a light-beard person can be seen walking quiet fast up to her from the behind.

As he came close to her, he groped the woman from behind and ran away from the scene, leaving the victim shocked and terrified.

سیکٹر آئی 10 اسلام آباد میں حوس کے پجاری درندہ صفت شخص کی حرکت دیکھیں ۔

حکام اس پر پوری نوٹس لے۔

@ICT_Police

By @IslamabadNewz



pic.twitter.com/N2xFbv3MRA — Zobia Khurshid Raja (@ZobiaKhurshid) July 18, 2022

Social media users have widely condemned the incident and urged the authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect.

یہ تصویر سب مردوں کے لئے ایک چیلنج ہے ہمیں اپنی ماؤں، بہنوں اور بیٹیوں کی عزت کی خاطر اس شخص کو ڈھونڈ کر عبرت کی مثال بنانا چاہئیے ورنہ کل کو یہی واقعہ آپکے گھر کے سامنے بھی ہو سکتا ہے @ICT_Police https://t.co/NQOAHECsK8 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 18, 2022

کیا بے غیرت لوگ ہیں،، گھٹیا ترین — 🇵🇰 HarôôN ÂhmêD 🇵🇰 (@Haroon_Romeo) July 18, 2022

They also demanded exemplary punishment for such sick persons in order to avert harassment incidents in future.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police said that they have launched an investigation into the matter.