Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with baby girl

GUJRANWALA – Pakistan’s top grappler Inam Butt was blessed with a baby girl, the world champion made an announcement on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Butt a photo of himself with his new-born daughter.

“Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed me with His mercy. May Allah give you a life of faith, health and fitness,” he captioned the post.

الحمداللہ اللّه نے اپنی رحمت سے نوازا ۔ اللّه ایمان ، صحت اور تندرستی والی زندگی دے اور نصیب اچھے کرے ۔ میری پیاری بیٹی کے لئے اچھا سا نام بتائیے ۔ pic.twitter.com/tooAN8u7Gb — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) July 18, 2022

He also asked his fans to suggest a name for his daughter.

Social media users have congratulated the top wrestler on the birth of baby girl.

Last year, Inam Butt won World Beach Wrestling Series held in Greece.

Butt, who downed Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the quarter-final and Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakavochuk in the semi-final, defeated Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov in the final to win the gold medal in the 90kg weight category.