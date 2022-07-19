Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with baby girl
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan’s top grappler Inam Butt was blessed with a baby girl, the world champion made an announcement on social media.
Taking to Twitter, Butt a photo of himself with his new-born daughter.
“Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed me with His mercy. May Allah give you a life of faith, health and fitness,” he captioned the post.
الحمداللہ اللّه نے اپنی رحمت سے نوازا ۔ اللّه ایمان ، صحت اور تندرستی والی زندگی دے اور نصیب اچھے کرے ۔ میری پیاری بیٹی کے لئے اچھا سا نام بتائیے ۔ pic.twitter.com/tooAN8u7Gb— Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) July 18, 2022
He also asked his fans to suggest a name for his daughter.
Social media users have congratulated the top wrestler on the birth of baby girl.
Congratulation— Salik Ahmed (@salikalisoomro) July 18, 2022
Masha'Allah congratulations— Ahsan_11 (@AAhsan11) July 18, 2022
Last year, Inam Butt won World Beach Wrestling Series held in Greece.
Butt, who downed Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the quarter-final and Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakavochuk in the semi-final, defeated Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov in the final to win the gold medal in the 90kg weight category.
