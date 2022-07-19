Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with baby girl

12:04 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt blessed with baby girl
Source: Twitter
GUJRANWALA – Pakistan’s top grappler Inam Butt was blessed with a baby girl, the world champion made an announcement on social media. 

Taking to Twitter, Butt a photo of himself with his new-born daughter. 

“Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed me with His mercy. May Allah give you a life of faith, health and fitness,” he captioned the post.

He also asked his fans to suggest a name for his daughter. 

Social media users have congratulated the top wrestler on the birth of baby girl. 

Last year, Inam Butt won World Beach Wrestling Series held in Greece.

Butt, who downed Romania’s Mihai Nicolae Palaghia in the quarter-final and Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakavochuk in the semi-final, defeated Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov in the final to win the gold medal in the 90kg weight category.

