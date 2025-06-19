Maryam Nawaz launches second phase of ‘Clinics on Wheels’ to expand free healthcare

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the second phase of the “Clinics on Wheels” program on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward providing free and accessible healthcare to millions across the province.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the initiative is focused on delivering quality medical services directly to people’s doorsteps, especially those living in remote and underserved areas.

“Our goal is to ensure that every citizen—regardless of background or location—has access to basic healthcare,” she stated.

A Healthcare Revolution on Wheels

The mobile clinic program, first launched earlier this year, has rapidly grown in scale. In this second phase, 911 mobile health units are being rolled out across Punjab. These vehicles are equipped with:

Air conditioning

Mobile operation theatres

Diagnostic facilities

Free medication and maternal health services

So far, 250 vehicles have been deployed in the initial phase. With the expanded fleet now in operation, the program aims to reach 4 million people across all districts of the province.

Each mobile unit will provide essential medical services, including check-ups, medicine distribution, maternal care, and delivery support—ensuring people in distant villages receive the same care as those in cities.

Over 10 Million Patients Treated

Since its inception, the “Clinics on Wheels” program has already provided treatment to more than 10 million patients. Many of these patients, particularly in remote areas, received up to two months’ supply of essential medication free of cost.

Maryam Nawaz praised the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying their vision helped lay the groundwork for this initiative.

“We are not only continuing that legacy—we are expanding it. This is the foundation of a modern, inclusive healthcare system in Punjab,” she said.

More Projects on the Horizon

In addition to mobile clinics, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish state-of-the-art cardiology centers in eight cities across Punjab, including:

Mianwali

Gujranwala

Sialkot

Jhelum

Sahiwal

Murree

Layyah

These new centers will offer specialized cardiac care and reduce the pressure on larger urban hospitals.