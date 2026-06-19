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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:02 am | Jun 19, 2026
Gold Prices Increase By Rs2830 Per Tola In Pakistan

Per Tola Gold prices decreased in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs453,936 in the local market on Friday. The downward trend comes just a day after the prices fell slightly.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price
Gold Per Tola Rs453,936
Gold 10 Grams Rs387,615
Gold Per Ounce $4,305
Silver Per Tola Rs7,359

For 10-gram category, prices recorded an decrease of Rs2,070, with new rate settling at Rs387,615. Internationally, gold prices also remained under pressure, shedding $23 per ounce to settle at $4,305

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,359 per tola.

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