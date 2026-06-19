Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 June 2026

Per Tola Gold prices decreased in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs453,936 in the local market on Friday. The downward trend comes just a day after the prices fell slightly.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs453,936 Gold 10 Grams Rs387,615 Gold Per Ounce $4,305 Silver Per Tola Rs7,359

For 10-gram category, prices recorded an decrease of Rs2,070, with new rate settling at Rs387,615. Internationally, gold prices also remained under pressure, shedding $23 per ounce to settle at $4,305

The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a dip in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,359 per tola.